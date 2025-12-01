Myanmar man jailed 8 years for trafficking countrymen

Myo Oolwin pleaded guilty to the charge under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : A Myanmar national was sentenced to eight years in prison by the Kangar High Court today for trafficking three fellow countrymen into Malaysia.

Justice Arik Sanusi Yeop Johari handed down the sentence against Myo Oolwin after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

The maximum jail sentence for the offence is 20 years.

Oolwin was convicted of trafficking three Myanmar men with no valid documents at a food court in Kuala Perlis on Nov 6, 2022.

In handing down the sentence, the court said human trafficking was a serious offence and that a custodial sentence should be imposed to serve as a deterrent.

“(The number of) human trafficking and migrant smuggling activities is increasing here.

“An eight-year jail sentence is appropriate,” Arik said.

The judge said Oolwin’s admission of guilt had saved the court time and cost, and that he should receive a reduction of one-fourth to a third of the maximum 20-year sentence.