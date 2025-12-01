Myanmar man jailed 8 years for trafficking countrymen

Justice Arik Sanusi Yeop Johari handed down the sentence against Myo Oolwin after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.
The maximum jail sentence for the offence is 20 years.
Oolwin was convicted of trafficking three Myanmar men with no valid documents at a food court in Kuala Perlis on Nov 6, 2022.
In handing down the sentence, the court said human trafficking was a serious offence and that a custodial sentence should be imposed to serve as a deterrent.
“(The number of) human trafficking and migrant smuggling activities is increasing here.
“An eight-year jail sentence is appropriate,” Arik said.
The judge said Oolwin’s admission of guilt had saved the court time and cost, and that he should receive a reduction of one-fourth to a third of the maximum 20-year sentence.