Papagomo claims trial over allegedly false post on PKR MPs

Blogger Wan Azri Wan Deris, whose alter ego is believed to be Papagomo, was charged at the Sepang sessions court today. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Blogger Wan Azri Wan Deris, whose alter ego is believed to be Papagomo, has claimed trial at the Sepang sessions court to posting false online content alleging that 11 PKR MPs were preparing to withdraw support for the prime minister in May.

He pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him by a court interpreter before judge Ahmad Fuad Othman, Harian Metro reported.

The charge, under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, states that he published the post at 7.32pm on May 28 using a Facebook account under the name “Muhammad Azri”.

Deputy public prosecutor Fatin Hadni Khairuddin requested bail of RM5,000 with one surety, in addition to a date for the prosecution to hand over case documents.

Defence lawyer Rafique Rashid Ali urged the court to set a lower bail amount, saying his client had cooperated fully during the investigation and that he was a father of six, including a child with autism.

The judge set bail at RM5,000 with one surety and fixed Jan 7 for the submission of documents.

Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom, Rafique said the trial had been scheduled for April 27 to April 30.

He said the prosecution was expected to call several MPs to testify.