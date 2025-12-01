Shah Alam High Court grants TH interim injunction against TikToker

Tabung Haji claims that comments against the fund by TikToker Azuan Mazlan are defamatory.

PETALING JAYA : The Shah Alam High Court today granted Tabung Haji an interim inter partes injunction against a TikToker over comments which the pilgrim fund alleged to be defamatory.

Justice Noor Hayati Mat, who allowed the application by TH, said the injunction will be enforced until the case ends.

TH’s lawyer, Akberdin Abdul Kader, said the court instructed Azuan Mazlan to delete the three videos containing the alleged defamatory statements within 24 hours.

Azuan, who goes by “Rukun Iman 6” on TikTok, was also ordered by the court to stop sharing the videos on social media, Akberdin said.

He said Azuan had in August claimed that TH was being run by non-Muslims.

Azuan had also claimed that TH had prevented an NGO objecting to its re-branding exercise from handing over a memorandum to TH officials.

He also insinuated that TH had failed to discharge its fiduciary duties.

The interim injunction obtained against the TikToker comes weeks after TH had obtained a similar order against another TikToker barring him from publishing and sharing a video clip purportedly defamatory of the pilgrim fund.

Hidayat Razali had on Sept 17 claimed in a video that many depositors were withdrawing savings kept with the pilgrim fund, which TH denied in a supporting affidavit.

Noor Hayati set Jan 19 for case management.