Shamsul was cuffed, Anwar says after questioned over integrity claim

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he told MACC that it was free to investigate his former political secretary, Shamsul Iskandar Akin. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today said he had never interfered in any Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) probe, including the investigation of his former political secretary, Shamsul Iskandar Akin.

Anwar said the fact that Shamsul was pictured in handcuffs and wearing orange prison clothes was proof that he had not interfered in the investigation.

“Are you not convinced? I said nothing to MACC except that they were free to probe,” he said during Prime Minister’s Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat.

He was responding to a question from Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (PN-Masjid Tanah) over his claim that Shamsul’s resignation was proof of his government’s integrity.

Shamsul and controversial businessman Albert Tei were remanded three days ago to assist in an MACC investigation.

They were detained after Tei, who is at the centre of the alleged Sabah mining scandal, claimed he had bribed Shamsul to recover funds purportedly distributed to Sabah assemblymen.

On Nov 25, Shamsul resigned as the prime minister’s political secretary. Two days later, Anwar said Shamsul’s resignation showed that the government upheld a high level of integrity.

He also said that Shamsul’s decision to step down was unprecedented.