Bukit Aman takes over probe into fatal shooting of trio by Melaka cops

Bukit Aman CID chief M Kumar said a ‘transparent, fair and professional’ investigation will be conducted to ensure justice is upheld, after Melaka police chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar claimed the trio were serial robbers who had attacked an officer with a parang. (PDRM pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Bukit Aman’s criminal investigation department has taken over the investigation into the case of three men shot dead by Melaka police last month.

Melaka police initially investigated the Nov 24 incident for attempted murder under Section 307 of the Penal Code, after police chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar claimed the trio were serial robbers who had attacked an officer with a parang.

In a statement today, Bukit Aman CID chief M Kumar confirmed receiving a police report lodged by men’s families expressing their dissatisfaction with the police’s action during the incident.

“Bukit Aman CID takes a serious view of this matter. A transparent, fair and professional investigation will be conducted to ensure justice is upheld,” Kumar said.

“Bukit Aman CID has formed a special team to take over this investigation, including examining the police reports lodged by the families of the three suspects.”

He also urged the public not to speculate or spread unverified information that could disrupt or compromise the ongoing investigation

Kumar called on those with information about the incident to contact Bukit Aman CID’s hotline at 019-376 4763.

Earlier today, lawyers representing the families of the three men – M Puspanathan, 21, T Poovaneswaran, 24, and G Logeswaran, 29 – demanded that Bukit Aman investigate their deaths, claiming that they were killed “execution-style” with audio and forensic evidence.