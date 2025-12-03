Opposition coalition to hold convention to chart Malaysia’s future

Azmin Ali, who heads the secretariat of Ikatan Prihatin Rakyat, said they discussed the recent trade agreement signed between Malaysia and the US, and also the results of the Sabah state election.

PETALING JAYA : The loose opposition coalition Ikatan Prihatin Rakyat (IPR) will hold a national convention, themed “Konvensyen Rakyat – Save Malaysia” early next year to review the country’s economic and security direction amid concerns over the trade pact signed with the US recently.

The coalition, consisting of 11 opposition parties, said the convention will bring together all its members to discuss Malaysia’s core economic policies, including the cost of living, education, national security and unity.

“The convention will enable IPR to deliberate on basic economic policies, an education system that upholds noble values, the nation’s security, and national unity through a comprehensive policy framework,” said Azmin Ali, who heads its secretariat, after a meeting today.

The meeting, chaired by Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin, who leads IPR, discussed the Reciprocal Trade Agreement (ART) signed on Oct 26 between Malaysia and the administration of US president Donald Trump.

Azmin said the ART had drawn criticism from various quarters for shaping Malaysia’s economic direction in a way that aligns the country with US industrial and economic security interests.

He said this had raised concerns over Malaysia’s long-term sovereignty and security.

He also said the meeting reviewed the voting trends at Saturday’s Sabah state election and concluded that the Chinese business community’s rejection of DAP and Pakatan Harapan signalled a growing demand for political and economic change.

DAP was wiped out in the polls, losing all the eight seats it contested.

Azmin said IPR was ready to propose “progressive policies and measures” aimed at driving economic growth for all Malaysians.

IPR was formed in August to highlight issues affecting the public.