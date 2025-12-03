Senatorship renewed for 3 ministers

(From left) Religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar, higher education minister Zambry Abdul Kadir and home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail were appointed as senators in December 2022. (Information Department pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, higher education minister Zambry Abd Kadir and religious affairs minister Na’im Mokthar were sworn in for a second term as senators today.

The trio took their oaths before Dewan Negara president Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah at the start of the Senate sitting. They were first sworn in as senators in December 2022.

Their swearing-in comes amid expectation of an imminent Cabinet reshuffle, with four posts currently vacant.

Economy minister Rafizi Ramli and natural resources and environment sustainability minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad resigned in May, while entrepreneur development and cooperatives minister Ewon Benedick resigned last month.

The investment, trade and industry portfolio is also vacant as Tengku Zafrul Aziz’s second and final term as a senator – the maximum allowed under the Federal Constitution – ended on Dec 2.

Finance minister II Amir Hamzah Azizan took over the economy portfolio in the interim while plantation and commodities minister Johari Ghani is handling natural resources and environment sustainability.

Ewon’s former portfolio is being managed by works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi.