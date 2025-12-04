Better to work with the big boys, KDM, Upko, STAR advised

Analysts say that while small parties like KDM, Upko and STAR managed to win seats in the recent Sabah polls, they could have done better if they had been part of a large coalition.

PETALING JAYA : Two analysts have suggested that Upko, Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) join a large alliance to bolster their standing in Sabah’s shifting political landscape.

Akademi Nusantara’s Azmi Hassan said Sabahans ultimately gravitated towards bigger platforms and more established entities in the just-concluded state election despite the fact that the three parties also campaigned along strong local-centric narratives.

Upko won three seats in the polls, while STAR grabbed two and KDM one.

“Despite the fact that these parties are 100% local, the voters gravitated towards Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), which is a coalition, and Warisan which is a more established local party.

“It shows that if Upko, KDM and STAR want to survive in the next election, they need to join either GRS or work with Warisan,” he told FMT.

Azmi said Upko’s decision to support the GRS-led state government contradicted its messaging on the campaign trail, which contributed to its victory in three seats — Kadamaian, Tamparuli and Moyog.

Azmi Hassan.

With the former Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) component now being accused of betraying supporters, he said joining GRS would help Upko shore up support starting from now.

Lee Kuok Tiung of Universiti Malaysia Sabah said Upko’s performance would have been a lot more dismal if it had contested under the PH banner, crediting the party for taking heed of the rising sentiments in favour of local parties.

He pointed out that Upko’s “Sabah First” motto was already one of the four pillars in GRS’s state election manifesto, with the remaining being “Sabah Forward”, “Sabah Prosper”, and “Sabah United”.

“This proved that Upko will be a good fit in GRS,” Lee added.

GRS secured 29 seats in Saturday’s election, followed by Warisan with 25. The others were BN (six), independents (five), Upko (three), STAR (two) and one each for KDM, PH and Perikatan Nasional.

Lee said STAR would undoubtedly have fared better at the polls if it had stuck with GRS instead of pulling out last month, a move he believed hurt its chances as Kadazandusun Murut support was divided.

“If it had remained with GRS, STAR could have won more seats,” he added.

On the other hand, while KDM’s haul of one seat was not the worst possible outcome, Lee said the party’s prospects remain uncertain and require some reflection on where it is heading.

“Perhaps the best move for KDM is to apply to join GRS to move under one big umbrella. They may be weaker than some but they’re not the weakest as they still managed to pull one seat, unlike many other parties that got none,” he said.

Lee Kuok Tiung.

Lee added that joining forces would help consolidate Kadazandusun Murut support, which was clearly fragmented by the many local parties vying for their support in this election.

“I strongly believe if they can move under one big umbrella, they’ll be stronger,” he added.

Azmi concurred, saying KDM seems to be facing an uphill battle to win over and retain Kadazandusun Murut voters, adding that he expects the party to perform better.

KDM was formed in 2022 by former Warisan vice-president Peter Anthony, who is currently serving a three-year jail term for forgery.

His daughter, Priscella Peter, is the acting KDM president but she failed to retain the Melalap seat which her father had held for two terms.