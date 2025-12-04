More people evacuated from floods in Selangor, Pahang

Hulu Langat has now been added to the list of districts in Selangor affected by floods, alongside Kuala Selangor and Sabak Bernam. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The number of evacuees at relief centres (PPS) in Selangor has increased to 764 people from 246 families following heavy rain early this morning.

This is up from 699 people from 215 families earlier today, reported Bernama.

The social welfare department’s InfoBencana portal reported that the number of operational PPS has risen to nine this afternoon from seven earlier.

Hulu Langat has now been added to the list of affected districts, alongside Kuala Selangor and Sabak Bernam.

The number of evacuees in Pahang has risen to 62 people from 15 families, up from 28 people from six families this morning.

According to the InfoBencana portal, Raub has been hit by floods again, leading to 34 evacuees being relocated to two PPS.

Meanwhile, the number of evacuees in the Maran and Kuantan districts stand at 21 and seven, respectively.

Floods in Perlis continue to ease, with the number of evacuees at two relief centres in Padang Besar and Arau falling to 186 people as of 4pm today, down from 207 this morning.

The number of evacuees in Perak has also decreased, with 2,206 people from 671 families remaining at 16 PPS across four districts, compared to 2,690 people from 783 families this morning.

The Hilir Perak district still has the highest number of evacuees at 1,201 people, followed by Bagan Datuk (600), Manjung (392), and Larut, Matang, and Selama (13).