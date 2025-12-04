No criminal motive in KLIA bomb hoax, say cops

No criminal motive in KLIA bomb hoax, say cops

Police say the suspect wrote on his luggage tag that there was a bomb in his suitcase so that his friends would not touch it.

ancaman bom klia
The young man was arrested on Monday following the bomb hoax, which led to parts of KLIA Terminal 1 being cordoned off and a bomb disposal unit deployed.
PETALING JAYA:
Police have found no criminal motive in a bomb hoax at KLIA Terminal 1 earlier this week.

KLIA police chief Azman Shariat said the suspect, who is said to be a university student, wrote on his luggage tag that there was a bomb inside so that his friends would not touch his suitcase.

The young man has been released on bail following the end of his remand.

In a statement, Azman said the investigation paper into the bomb hoax had been submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers and is under review.

The man was arrested on Monday following the bomb hoax, which led to parts of the airport being cordoned off and a bomb disposal unit deployed.

Airport operator Malaysia Airports warned that making false threats was a serious offence under the law.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram

Subscribe to our newsletter and get news delivered to your mailbox.