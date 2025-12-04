No criminal motive in KLIA bomb hoax, say cops

The young man was arrested on Monday following the bomb hoax, which led to parts of KLIA Terminal 1 being cordoned off and a bomb disposal unit deployed.

PETALING JAYA : Police have found no criminal motive in a bomb hoax at KLIA Terminal 1 earlier this week.

KLIA police chief Azman Shariat said the suspect, who is said to be a university student, wrote on his luggage tag that there was a bomb inside so that his friends would not touch his suitcase.

The young man has been released on bail following the end of his remand.

In a statement, Azman said the investigation paper into the bomb hoax had been submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers and is under review.

The man was arrested on Monday following the bomb hoax, which led to parts of the airport being cordoned off and a bomb disposal unit deployed.

Airport operator Malaysia Airports warned that making false threats was a serious offence under the law.