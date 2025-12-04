Singapore to open consulates in Sabah, Sarawak

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Singapore prime minister Lawrence Wong at the 12th Malaysia–Singapore Leaders’ Retreat. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Sabah and Sarawak will soon host Singaporean consulates following Malaysia’s agreement to the proposal, a move expected to deepen people-to-people ties and expand services for Singaporeans in East Malaysia.

Singapore prime minister Lawrence Wong said he was pleased that Malaysia had formally approved Singapore’s proposal to open consulates in Sabah and Sarawak.

“This move will allow Singapore to provide consular services to Singaporeans there and deepen the already robust ties between our peoples,” he said at a joint press conference in Singapore with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Wong noted that both countries have continued to strengthen cultural and community ties, highlighting successes such as their joint bid to add the kebaya to Unesco’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

He also noted that Singapore and Malaysia had jointly submitted a nomination to inscribe the Chingay parade onto the Unesco list, with the outcome expected to be announced by the end of 2026.

Wong said Malaysia and Singapore continue to enjoy candid and constructive ties, describing their engagement as one in which both sides “focus on what we can achieve together as close neighbours, good friends, and for the benefit of both our peoples.”

He said Malaysia’s cooperation and goodwill had kept ties positive even as both countries continue to negotiate complex matters such as airspace, water, and maritime boundaries.

“These will be pursued in a constructive spirit and with mutual respect,” he said, stressing that disagreements should not colour or undermine overall cooperation.

Anwar is in Singapore for a one-day working visit to attend the 12th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat, which serves as the highest-level mechanism for both countries to discuss bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

This year also marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Singapore.