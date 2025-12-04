S’pore opposition leader’s conviction for lying to parliament upheld

On Feb 17, Pritam Singh became Singapore’s first sitting opposition MP in nearly four decades to be convicted of a criminal offence. (EPA Images pic)

PETALING JAYA : Singapore opposition leader Pritam Singh today lost his appeal to the country’s High Court against conviction for giving false testimony to a parliamentary committee.

Pritam paid the SG$14,000 (RM44,495) fine after Justice Steven Chong upheld his conviction on two counts of giving false testimony under oath to parliament’s committee of privileges.

“Might as well get it done,” the Aljunied GRC MP was reported by CNA as saying at the payment station.

On Feb 17, Pritam, became Singapore’s first sitting opposition MP in nearly four decades to be convicted of a criminal offence.

He was fined the maximum of $7,000 for each charge, after the state courts found him guilty of the offences committed on Dec 10 and Dec 15, 2021.

Pritam was found to have lied about how he handled false claims made by former WP MP Raeesah Khan in the Singapore Parliament on Aug 3, 2021.

Raeesah, who resigned as MP following the scandal, had confessed to making up a story in Parliament in 2021 about insensitive comments made by a police officer when accompanying a rape victim to lodge a police report.

In his ruling today, Chong said that he found the trial judge’s decision to convict Pritam on both charges to be supported by the evidence, although he did not agree with some of its peripheral aspects.