Padang Serai MP to be charged ‘over Kedah cattle project’

Padang Serai MP Azman Nasrudin, who had been called as a witness in March, was arrested yesterday at MACC headquarters. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Padang Serai MP Azman Nasrudin said today he will be charged at the Shah Alam sessions court on Monday, believed to be related to a Kedah government cattle-farming joint venture.

Azman, who was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday, said the charge has elements of “political influence.”

In a video, Azman claimed that the action against him might be related to comments he recently made on TikTok regarding the prime minister’s response in Parliament on issues involving corruption.

Azman said he had been called as a witness in March to assist in an investigation into the project under Kedah Agro. However, his status in the case changed when he met MACC investigators yesterday.

He said he was contacted by MACC officials yesterday and taken to the commission’s office in Kuala Lumpur, where he was informed that he would be charged on Monday.

“I see this as possibly involving elements of political influence aimed at tarnishing my image as a Perikatan Nasional MP,” he said. “I am prepared to answer all the allegations against me (in court).”

Earlier today, a source from MACC said an MP was alleged to have received around RM400,000 in return for helping to secure land-use rights for a feedlot project in Kedah.

The source, who did not reveal the identity of the MP, said statements were recorded from 15 witnesses following a complaint lodged in February.