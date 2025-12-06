Businessman to be charged with MP over Kedah project

Padang Serai MP Azman Nasrudin alleged on Friday there were ‘elements of political influence’ in the case. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A businessman will be charged with bribery on Monday, together with Bagan Serai MP Azman Nasrudin of Perikatan Nasional, in a case involving a Kedah state-owned cattle farming joint venture.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki said the two men will be charged in Shah Alam.

“The MP will face a charge of abetment in accepting bribes while the businessman will be charged with two counts of soliciting and accepting bribes,” he said in a statement today.

He did not name the two men. However, Azman said on Friday that he had been arrested the previous day and told he would be charged at the sessions court in Shah Alam. Azman alleged that the case had “elements of political influence”.

According to an MACC source, the investigation was over allegations of about RM400,000 in bribes being paid in return for assistance in securing land usage rights for the feedlot project.