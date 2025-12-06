DAP’s Sabah wipeout doesn’t benefit us, says MCA No 2

MCA deputy president Dr Mah Hang Soon asked if the party was prepared to face a new political wave with new developments and political configurations at play. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : MCA deputy president Dr Mah Hang Soon has warned party colleagues against seeing DAP’s wipeout in the Sabah polls as a boost for their party.

Mah said the Barisan Nasional component must be mature and not gloat over DAP’s results, describing it as merely a “heavier setback” than MCA’s, The Star reported.

Instead, the former deputy minister said MCA must find a new winning formula as well as chart a realistic direction for itself ahead of the next general election (GE16).

“We must not think we have ‘won’ just because others have suffered a heavier setback.

“We should not assume that anything unfavourable to our traditional opponents will automatically be favourable to us. We must also ask ourselves: with new forces, new developments and a new political configuration, are we ready to face a new, stronger tide?

“Even if a big wave against the current government has begun to form, have we prepared ourselves to ride that wave?” he was quoted as saying at MCA Youth’s general assembly today.

Separately, MCA Youth chief Ling Tian Soon said the party should consider quitting the government if it continues to be sidelined by Putrajaya or if pledges made to the Chinese community go unfulfilled.

Ling also said fair treatment for all communities was crucial for the Chinese and that MCA should leave the government bloc if Putrajaya fails to uphold this, NST reported.