Ex-CJ Richard Malanjum made MMU pro-chancellor

Richard Malanjum served as the ninth chief justice of Malaysia from 2018 to 2019.

PETALING JAYA : Former chief justice Richard Malanjum has been appointed as pro-chancellor of Multimedia University (MMU) in a ceremony at the university’s 26th convocation today.

According to MMU, Malanjum will undertake ceremonial responsibilities and represent the university at official engagements while supporting its goal of nurturing future leaders for the digital age.

MMU president Mazliham Su’ud said the former top judge had a lifelong commitment to justice and public service, adding that this aligned with the university’s values.

“His appointment as pro-chancellor brings unparalleled experience and national stature to MMU, reinforcing the university’s tradition of distinguished service at the highest ceremonial level,” he said in a statement.

Malanjum expressed his appreciation to MMU for entrusting him with the position, saying he looked forward to contributing to the university’s long-standing commitment to academic distinction, ethical standards and service to the country.

Malanjum was the first East Malaysian to be named as head of the Malaysian judiciary after Pakatan Harapan took control of the federal government in 2018. He retired in April 2019.

He previously served as Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak from 2006 to 2018. Prior to that, he was a judicial commissioner and then a judge at the High Court of Sabah and Sarawak, in the Court of Appeal and subsequently in the Federal Court.

He campaigned for Warisan in the recent Sabah state election and also in the 2020 state polls.