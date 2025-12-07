Absence of Umno leaders at AGM is nothing new, says MCA

MCA president Wee Ka Siong (centre) said the absence of BN flags at the party’s general assembly was not an issue, pointing out that the coalition’s emblem was not usually flown at Umno’s general assembly too. (MCA Facebook pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Wee Ka Siong has played down the absence of Umno and MIC leaders at MCA’s annual general assembly today, describing it as nothing out of the ordinary.

The MCA president said it was not the first time that the party held its annual general assembly without the presence of other Barisan Nasional component leaders, adding that there was no such requirement in its constitution.

“In the past, some may have invited BN leaders to come because the party felt a need to do so. But it’s not set in stone.

“It (This absence) has happened before and it’s nothing extraordinary,” he said at a press conference after the close of the assembly here today.

Wee added that the absence of BN flags was not an issue, pointing out that the coalition’s emblem was not usually flown at Umno’s general assembly too.

Earlier, MCA delegates passed a resolution to chart its own course if any BN component decides to continue working with DAP in the 16th general election (GE16). Delegates decided that MCA will reject any form of cooperation with DAP for GE16.

In July, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the coalition planned to continue its alliance with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in GE16 despite calls for BN to go solo.

The Umno-led BN played a crucial role in enabling Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to form the unity government in the wake of the 2022 general election, which resulted in a hung Parliament.

In June, Wee had said MCA’s 191 divisions would discuss its future amid discontent over its lack of influence in the government, and bring their proposals to the annual general assembly.

Fellow BN component MIC is also at a crossroads about leaving Malaysia’s grand old coalition, and had even sent an inquiry to Perikatan Nasional to obtain more information about joining the opposition coalition.

However, earlier today, Wee hinted that joining PN was not an option unless PAS reformed itself into a more moderate party that was acceptable to non-Muslims.