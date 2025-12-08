Let’s talk it out, PAS man tells Wee

PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari told MCA president Wee Ka Siong the Islamic party bears no animosity towards any race or religion.

PETALING JAYA : PAS says it is ready to hold a dialogue with MCA to clarify any misunderstandings about the party.

This came after MCA rejected the possibility of joining Perikatan Nasional because of PAS’s presence in the opposition coalition.

MCA president Wee Ka Siong yesterday ruled out the possibility of joining PN after stating that the Chinese community found it difficult to accept PAS due to controversial remarks by the Islamic party’s leaders which touched on the sensitivities of non-Muslims.

In response, PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari reminded MCA today that it had previously cooperated with PAS in the PN government and is familiar with PAS’s approach to governance.

“During that period, there was never any major conflict between PAS and MCA that escalated into open disputes. This is different from what we see among the current ruling parties, which often engage in unproductive public debates,” said Fadhli in a statement.

“That experience of joint administration should serve as a basis for understanding that PAS is not a party that is hostile towards any race or religion.

“On the contrary, it consistently chooses negotiation and harmony to resolve differences. PAS’s door is always open for dialogue if there are any misunderstandings or doubts.”

At MCA’s general assembly yesterday, Wee said PAS needed to carry out internal reforms with the aim of making itself more moderate and acceptable to Malaysia’s plural community if PN were to attract non-Muslim parties.

He said MCA was fully aware that the Chinese community did not view PAS in a positive light.

“In fact, they reject the party,” he said.

In September, PN secretary-general Azmin Ali confirmed that the coalition had held informal discussions with MCA and MIC, both of which are components in Barisan Nasional.

However, he said it was too early to tell whether the discussions would lead to the parties joining PN.