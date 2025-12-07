No need to wait, Umno working with DAP in GE16, MCA told

Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi affirmed that the party will contest under the BN logo while continuing to work with PH in GE16.

PETALING JAYA : An Umno leader has challenged MCA to decide on its position in Barisan Nasional now, instead of waiting for Umno to state its position on working with Pakatan Harapan (PH) ahead of the next general election (GE16).

Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi said Umno intends to continue working with PH, including DAP, in GE16.

He accused MCA of looking for an excuse to leave BN following its resolution at the party’s general assembly today, to chart its own course if other BN components insist on working with DAP in GE16.

He said MCA may be fancying its chances at regaining Chinese support on its own following DAP’s wipeout in the Sabah state election last weekend, as the community opted to back Warisan.

“This is an opportunity for MCA. It wants to compete with DAP and regain the confidence of Chinese voters. That is the only reason why MCA is looking for an excuse to leave BN.

“Umno is not concerned about MCA’s resolution. Our stand is clear enough. Umno will contest under the BN logo while continuing to work with PH in GE16.

“Therefore, MCA does not need to delay any further. It is up to them to make the final decision,” he told FMT.

Puad, who is the Rengit assemblyman in Johor, also expects MCA to become more outspoken in fighting for issues close to the Chinese community, while DAP would become a “pressure group” within the unity government.

Earlier today, the MCA general assembly approved a resolution rejecting any form of cooperation with DAP in GE16.

Delegates also agreed for the party to set its own course if any BN component proceeds with working with DAP in GE16 despite MCA’s stand, saying it would mean the grand old coalition’s spirit is dead.

In July, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the coalition plans to continue its alliance with PH in GE16 despite calls for BN to go solo.

The Umno-led BN played a crucial role in enabling Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to form the unity government in the wake of the 2022 general election, which resulted in a hung Parliament.

Fellow BN component MIC is also at a crossroads about leaving Malaysia’s grand old coalition, and had even sent an inquiry to Perikatan Nasional to obtain more information about joining the opposition coalition.