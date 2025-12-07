MCA assembly rejects working with DAP in GE16

MCA cannot work with DAP due to major differences in ideology between the two parties, said party president Wee Ka Siong. (MCA Facebook pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : MCA’s general assembly has approved a resolution rejecting any form of cooperation with DAP in the next general election (GE16).

MCA delegates also agreed for the party to set its own course if any Barisan Nasional component party proceeds with working with DAP in GE16 despite MCA’s stand.

MCA president Wee Ka Siong said the party could not work with DAP because of major differences in ideology between the two parties.

“If any BN component works with DAP in any way in GE16, it will prove that the BN spirit is dead,” he said in tabling the resolution earlier.

In July, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the coalition plans to continue its alliance with Pakatan Harapan in GE16 despite calls for BN to go solo.

The Umno-led BN played a crucial role in enabling Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to form the unity government in the wake of the 2022 general election, which resulted in a hung Parliament.

PH had won 81 parliamentary seats while BN won 30, including 25 by Umno, in its worst electoral performance to date. MCA defended the two seats it held previously.

The MCA delegates also passed a resolution calling on Anwar to remove Fadhlina Sidek as education minister, and for the post to be taken over by a leader capable of carrying out reforms.

Wee said Fadhlina had no political will to execute reforms in the ministry, and had even failed to tackle the issue of bullying and violence in schools.

The general assembly also strongly condemned “extremists” in both government and opposition parties, slamming them for manipulating racial and religious issues for their political agenda.

“Such actions that spark racial division and hampers national unity are very irresponsible,” the resolution read.

It also approved a resolution calling on the government to revive the goods and services tax (GST) to ensure the nation had an efficient, fair, stable and transparent tax scheme.