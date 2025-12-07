MCA wary about joining PN, unless PAS reforms

MCA president Wee Ka Siong said Chinese voters were opposed to Perikatan Nasional because of controversial remarks PAS leaders had made which touched on the sensitivities of non-Muslims.

KUALA LUMPUR : MCA appears to have ruled out joining Perikatan Nasional amid discontent with its current position in Barisan Nasional, citing the Chinese community’s rejection of PAS in particular.

MCA president Wee Ka Siong acknowledged that there were suggestions that the party leave BN and join the opposition coalition.

However, he said Chinese voters were opposed to PN because of controversial remarks PAS leaders had made which touched on the sensitivities of non-Muslims.

“We are very clear about the fact that the Chinese community does not hold a positive view of PAS. In fact, they reject the party.

“Unless PAS carries out internal reforms and makes itself more moderate and acceptable to Malaysia’s plural community, this factor will continue to hinder non-Muslim parties from joining PN,” he said at MCA’s general assembly here today.

Nonetheless, Wee said MCA will review its position in BN if its key ally Umno insists on continuing its cooperation with other parties outside the coalition, especially DAP.

The five-term Ayer Hitam MP said his party’s stand was clear: it cannot work with DAP.

“If Umno continues to be inclined towards cooperating with parties outside BN, especially DAP, that means the BN spirit has lost its meaning, and MCA will not stay silent,” he added.

In June, Wee had said MCA’s 191 divisions would discuss its future amid discontent over its lack of influence in the government, and bring their proposals to the annual general assembly.

He had said a decision on the party’s future in the unity government would be made at the assembly.

Fellow BN component MIC is also at a crossroads about leaving Malaysia’s grand old coalition, and had even sent an inquiry to PN to obtain more information about joining the opposition coalition.