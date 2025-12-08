AGC still waiting for final findings on tahfiz student’s death

The body of Form 4 student Wan Ahmad Faris Wan Abdul Rahman was discovered by a dormitory supervisor in a toilet at the Maahad Tahfiz Sains Nurul Aman boarding school in Kok Lanas, Kelantan, on Dec 14, 2013. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Attorney-General’s Chambers has yet to receive the findings of the renewed investigation into the 2013 death of tahfiz student Wan Ahmad Faris Wan Abdul Rahman.

Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar said the AGC will review the findings once the investigation is complete to determine if any criminal or other factors were involved in the Form 4 student’s death.

“We will request the investigation paper from the police once everything has been completed.

“However, further directives for additional investigation may be issued from time to time to ensure the case is thoroughly examined,” he was quoted by Harian Metro as saying.

On Nov 17, home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said statements from 68 witnesses had been recorded as part of the renewed probe into Wan Ahmad Faris’ death.

Saifuddin said the investigation is being conducted in response to demands by Wan Ahmad Faris’s family and the public to ensure the previous investigation was transparent and followed the set SOPs, so justice can be upheld.

The teen’s body was discovered by a dormitory supervisor in a toilet at the Maahad Tahfiz Sains Nurul Aman boarding school in Kok Lanas, Kelantan, on Dec 14, 2013.

The forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy initially classified the case as sudden death with no criminal elements.

In June 2016, however, the coroner’s court ruled that Wan Ahmad Faris had been murdered.

On Sept 1 this year, the family submitted a memorandum to the Kelantan government, outlining three key demands.

Chief among these was an explanation for the demolition of the toilet where Wan Ahmad Faris was found, even though the official investigation had yet to conclude.