Amanah Raya made trustee for RM31mil awarded to Pastor Koh

Pastor Raymond Koh was abducted by a group of masked men while driving in Kelana Jaya on Feb 13, 2017. (File pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The High Court today ordered that over RM31 million in damages awarded to Pastor Raymond Koh be placed in a trust managed by Amanah Raya Bhd.

Lawyer Jerald Gomez, representing Koh’s wife, Susanna Liew, said Justice Su Tiang Joo issued the order following an agreement with senior federal counsel Nurul Farhana Khalid, who represented the government and the police.

“Amanah Raya Bhd has been appointed to hold the money and any accruing interest as trustee for the first plaintiff (Koh) until his whereabouts can be identified or revealed,” he told reporters after proceedings.

Gomez said Amanah Raya Bhd was selected based on its low management fees and its guarantee to return the funds if the ruling is appealed.

The decision complies with Su’s Nov 5 order for the funds to be deposited into a trustee account until Koh’s whereabouts are confirmed or disclosed.

The total amount includes general damages of RM10,000 per day from Feb 13, 2017, until Koh’s whereabouts are disclosed, RM1 million in damages, and RM1 million in exemplary damages.

In an application filed on Nov 28, Liew had requested that her law firm, Messrs Jerald Gomez & Associates, be appointed as trustee.

She also proposed PB Trustee Services Bhd and Amanah Raya Bhd as alternative options should the court decline to appoint the law firm.

Liew filed the suit against the police and the government over her husband’s disappearance and the authorities’ handling of the investigation.

Koh was reported to have been abducted by a group of masked men while driving in Kelana Jaya on Feb 13, 2017.