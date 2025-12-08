Isa Samad corruption appeal rescheduled to Feb 5

In March 2024, the Court of Appeal set aside Isa Samad’s conviction for allegedly receiving RM3 million in kickbacks linked to the approval for the purchase of a hotel in Kuching 10 years earlier.

PETALING JAYA : The Federal Court has rescheduled the prosecution’s appeal to reinstate former Felda chairman Isa Samad’s conviction for corruption to Feb 5.

Deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz said the new hearing date was set during an online case management before deputy registrar Wan Fatimah Zaharah Wan Yussof today, Bernama reported.

The hearing, which was initially scheduled for Dec 4, was postponed after Isa was admitted to a hospital in Seremban last Tuesday following a medical complication.

A three-member bench was slated to hear oral submissions from the prosecution and a new set of lawyers representing Isa, who had previously served as Negeri Sembilan menteri besar.

In March 2024, the Court of Appeal set aside Isa’s conviction for allegedly receiving RM3 million in kickbacks linked to the approval for the purchase of a hotel in Kuching 10 years earlier.

A three-member bench, led by Justice Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, now a Federal Court judge, said the High Court had committed an appealable error that warranted intervention.

In 2021, Justice Nazlan Ghazali, who was elevated to the Federal Court last week, had found Isa guilty of nine corruption charges involving RM3.09 million.

Isa was sentenced to a six-year jail term and fined RM15.4 million.