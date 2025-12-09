Cattle feedlot project was before my time as Kedah MB, says Sanusi

Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor said the 2020 feedlot beef cattle project was implemented before his tenure.

PETALING JAYA : The Kedah state-owned feedlot beef cattle project at the centre of a corruption case involving a Perikatan Nasional MP was implemented in 2020 under the previous administration, menteri besar Sanusi Nor said today.

He said Padang Serai MP Azman Nasruddin, who was charged yesterday with abetting corruption in connection with the project, was one of the state executive councillors in the administration led by Mukhriz Mahathir at the time.

“I didn’t know about it. That happened before I became menteri besar, before 2020. I wasn’t aware of the incident, and I’m not certain. I only read about it in the newspapers,” Berita Harian quoted him as saying.

Sanusi also said the feedlot project was originally meant to be managed by Kedah Agro Holdings Bhd (KAHB), but that the company ceased operations last year.

“Now, a private company has taken over KAHB. This is an old case before 2020, with a different menteri besar and different exco members,” he said.

Azman was accused of conspiring with Amar Assuat Abu Bakar, who allegedly received RM400,000 from businessman Hassanaim Fauzi as a reward for assisting him in obtaining a cattle farming project at the Kedah Agro Feedlot Farm from KAHB.

He allegedly directed KAHB’s CEO to issue the letter of offer to Hassanaim for the project.

The charge against Azman was framed under Section 28(1)(c) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, read together with Section 16(a)(A) of the same Act.

Amar was also charged with two counts of soliciting and receiving the funds from Hassanaim.