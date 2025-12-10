Adam Radlan to give statement over MEX II probe, says Azam

Bersatu’s Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad was acquitted of 12 corruption charges in August after the prosecution accepted his offer to pay a RM4.1 million compound fine. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Deputy Segambut Bersatu chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad will soon give his statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist in an investigation into the construction of the Maju Expressway Extension (MEX II), says chief commissioner Azam Baki.

Azam said MACC had established contact with Adam, who is abroad and had assured the agency of his full cooperation, Sinar Harian reported.

“He has responded to MACC, and his lawyer, Shafee Abdullah, also sent a letter providing assurances regarding the matter,” he was quoted as saying after an event at the UiTM Puncak Alam campus today.

“I cannot recall the exact date, but he will come in to give his statement.”

MACC had been looking for Adam to assist in investigations into the highway project. It is understood he is in the UK and is expected to return later this month.

Adam was acquitted of 12 charges in August after the prosecution accepted his offer to pay a RM4.1 million compound fine under Section 92(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

He had been charged with five counts of soliciting and accepting up to RM9.9 million in bribes to help two companies secure projects linked to the Perikatan Nasional government’s Jana Wibawa programme, an economic empowerment initiative for Bumiputera contractors launched during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also faced seven charges of money laundering involving more than RM3 million.