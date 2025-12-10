Collection agents not paid commission by JPJ, says Loke

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook said companies that apply to be collection agents want to ensure that all transactions involving JPJ can be done at one go.

PETALING JAYA : The road transport department (JPJ) does not pay a single sen in commission to collection agents for transport-related transactions, transport minister Loke Siew Fook said today.

Loke said the collection agents offered services such as road tax renewals, title transfers and summons payments, with no commissions paid to them.

He said companies that applied to be agents were mostly online platforms that wanted to help ease matters for their customers when dealing with JPJ.

For example, he said, selling a car through an online sales platform still required one to settle pending summonses, transfer ownership and apply for new road tax.

“These companies want to be collection agents so that all transactions can be done at one go. Not only do they not get commissions, but people still have to pay JPJ for processes such as transfers of ownership,” he said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

Loke’s explanation comes a day after JPJ director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli addressed concerns raised by Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh over JPJ’s appointment of Rider Gate Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Ramssol Group Bhd, as a JPJ collection agent.

Akmal had questioned why an external party was appointed when, according to him, JPJ had always managed collections through its apps internally.

Aedy said agents appointed by JPJ had no role in collections through official channels, namely the MyJPJ app, MySikap and JPJ offices, which continue to be managed by the department.

He said collection agents merely allowed JPJ services to be offered through additional channels, and a vehicle insurance platform appointed as an agent, for example, could offer motor vehicle licence renewals when customers purchased vehicle insurance.

Aedy said users still had the option to renew their licences separately and directly with JPJ through the official channels.