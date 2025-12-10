March to PMO next for Indira Gandhi supporters after IGP meeting disappoints

Activist Arun Dorasamy and M Indira Gandhi speaking to reporters outside the Bukit Aman police headquarters today.

KUALA LUMPUR : Activist Arun Dorasamy said today M Indira Gandhi and her supporters plan to march to the Prime Minister’s Office next, after leaving today’s long-awaited meeting with Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail feeling dissatisfied.

Speaking to reporters outside Bukit Aman, Arun said the group’s objectives remained unchanged and that the pressure campaign would continue.

“There will be mobilisation soon, and we are planning a march to the PMO very soon,” he said.

He claimed that today’s meeting with Khalid did not yield meaningful progress.

“The meeting today was just to appease us. In terms of substance, we have not reached our goal yet. Substance is what we are looking for.

“We’ve waited this long. Our intention is clear. We came here for answers. There cannot be excuses after excuses,” he said.

Arun warned that the group would intensify its efforts if the police continued to show little urgency.

“If they do not show seriousness, we will ramp up our efforts,” he said.

He also pointed out the urgency of their actions, as Indira’s daughter, Prasana Diksa, is growing older.

“We have about six months, and we will do our utmost to get her before she turns 18,” he said.

The meeting follows a gathering on Nov 22, when Indira, her other children, and more than 100 supporters waited four hours outside Bukit Aman, hoping to meet Khalid.

However, they were then told by deputy law and institutional reform minister M Kulasegaran that a meeting would be arranged later.

Prasana, who is Indira’s youngest daughter, was taken away by her former husband, Riduan Abdullah, in 2008.

In 2018, the Federal Court ordered police to arrest Riduan and return the child to Indira.