Police still committed to finding Indira’s daughter, says IGP

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail said the cops welcome any information from the public that can assist in the search. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail says he has assured M Indira Gandhi that the police remain committed to finding her daughter, who was abducted by her former husband 17 years ago.

Khalid said the police welcomed any information from the public that could assist in their search, and that the information would be reviewed professionally and acted upon accordingly.

“The police remain committed to respecting and complying with all court orders, including carrying out ongoing efforts to trace Indira’s child in accordance with the law.

“The police will continue to extend our full cooperation to ensure that all related actions are carried out with integrity, professionalism, and in accordance with legal requirements,” he said in a statement today.

Khalid said he provided Indira with these assurances during a meeting with her at the Bukit Aman federal police headquarters yesterday, which was also attended by her two daughters, deputy law and institutional reform minister M Kulasegaran, and activist Arun Dorasamy.

Arun said yesterday that the meeting with Khalid had yielded no meaningful progress and was only held to appease Indira and her supporters.

The meeting followed a gathering on Nov 22, when Indira, her other children, and more than 100 supporters waited four hours outside Bukit Aman, hoping to meet Khalid.

Indira had carried a teddy bear intended to be handed to Khalid as a symbol of her love for her missing daughter, Prasana Diksa, who was abducted by her former husband in 2008.

Indira’s former husband, Riduan Abdullah, has been the subject of an arrest warrant since 2018 for failing to return Prasana to Indira after losing a legal battle over custody and the religious conversion of their children.

Riduan had converted the couple’s three children to Islam in 2009 without Indira’s consent and sought custody through the shariah court.

On Jan 29, 2018, the Federal Court ruled that the conversions were null and void, and ordered the IGP to arrest Riduan for defying the High Court’s directive to return Prasana.

The Ipoh High Court last month ordered the police to widen the search for Riduan, with Justice Norsharidah Awang saying it should be extended across the entire country.