Form 3 student held for allegedly threatening schoolmate with parang

Gombak police chief Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said the case is being probed under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested a Form 3 student who allegedly threatened to kill his schoolmate.

Gombak police chief Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said a report was lodged by the victim and an investigation is under way under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, Buletin TV3 reported.

According to the report, the suspect allegedly made a video call to the victim at about 2.30pm on Monday, demanding money while displaying three parangs.

The victim claimed he had been subjected to threats since Form 1.