PN to be part of opposition in Sabah assembly

PETALING JAYA : Perikatan Nasional’s sole representative in the Sabah state assembly, Aliakbar Gulasan, will not back the state government and will be part of the opposition instead, PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

Muhyiddin said the decision was based on information presented at a meeting held yesterday.

“He is with PAS and will remain just an assemblyman and will not join the state government,” he was quoted as saying after a meeting of the Malay secretariat committee in Putrajaya today, reported Utusan Malaysia.

Aliakbar made history when he clinched PAS’s first elected seat in the Nov 29 polls.

In the 11-cornered contest in Karambunai, Aliakbar, contesting on the PN ticket, garnered 7,054 votes, defeating candidates from Warisan (6,689), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (4,818) and Barisan Nasional (4,475).

Aliakbar, who is also Sabah PN’s vice-chairman, had previously served as an assemblyman after being nominated to that position by the state government following the 2020 state election.

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah won 29 seats in the state election. It joined forces with Pakatan Harapan, BN, Upko and five independents to form the state administration.

Warisan, which won the second highest number of seats (25) is part of the state opposition alongside Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku president Jeffrey Kitingan, who was re-elected in Tambunan.