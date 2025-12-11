My party members want me to back GRS, says Kitingan

STAR president Jeffrey Kitingan said the party was not abandoning its struggle, pointing out that it had always been consistent in championing Sabah’s rights. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Jeffrey Kitingan says he decided to support the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) state government as a backbencher based on the “majority wishes” of his party’s members and divisional leaders.

The Tambunan assemblyman said his decision was for the sake of political stability, as the coalition led by now-chief minister Hajiji Noor did not win enough seats to form the government on its own.

“(GRS) proposed to create a unity government for political stability, which STAR also wants.

“Therefore, it makes sense to support this unity government. After all, the election is over and it is time to serve the people,” he told FMT.

Kitingan said his decision did not mean STAR was abandoning its struggle, pointing out that the party has always been consistent in championing Sabah’s rights, whether it is in the government or opposition.

He took his seat among government backbenchers during the swearing-in ceremony and first sitting of the 17th state legislative assembly earlier today.

On Nov 30, Kitingan said STAR would support Hajiji’s government, but withdrew the party’s support on Dec 2 to sit in the opposition bloc after STAR representatives were notably absent from the Cabinet line-up.

Even though STAR assemblyman Ishak Ayub’s appointment as an assistant minister was announced later that day, Kitingan maintained he would remain in the opposition.