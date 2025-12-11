Deliver reforms or risk losing perception war, Putrajaya told

Sivamurugan Pandian says Putrajaya must reform GLC governance and procurement laws to boost public trust.

PETALING JAYA : With the Madani government in its fourth year in office, analysts warn that reform pledges must deliver tangible results or risk the administration losing ground in an escalating perception battle with the opposition.

Universiti Sains Malaysia’s Sivamurugan Pandian said the opposition will be looking to exploit public dissatisfaction over multiple issues as the next general election nears, including the rising cost of living and perceptions of elitism within government ranks.

He said that although Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had previously promised reforms in multiple areas, “the system looks the same”.

“This narrative sticks because of controversies around appointments to government-linked companies (GLCs) and procurement issues,” he said, adding that the opposition will likely frame questionable corporate deals and policy missteps, including perceived inaction on certain corruption cases, as evidence of cronyism.

Sivamurugan expects the opposition to aggressively push themes such as the lack of reform, elitism and a government perceived as being “for the connected”.

He said meaningful reforms—particularly in GLC governance, procurement laws and institutional independence, including to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission— would significantly help with public trust.

The government must show clear evidence it is delivering on matters which voters can see and feel before the next general election, Sivamurugan said. This includes policies and high-impact projects such as better roads and clean water.

It must also steer clear of unnecessary political battles, and present a coherent economic narrative that resonates with households to blunt opposition attacks, he added.

“Any adjustment in fuel subsidies, targeted aid or price fluctuations will be used to portray the government as burdening the rakyat. The opposition will also focus on anxieties among middle and low income earners, especially urban Malays,” he said.

Sivamurugan said Anwar’s administration should also focus on empowering credible local leaders instead of parachuting in national figures.

The current Parliament’s five year term expires on Dec 19, 2027, which means a general election must be held by Feb 17, 2028 at the latest.

Sivamurugan nevertheless praised Anwar’s administration for maintaining relative political stability and attracting steady foreign investments, while improving fiscal discipline and strengthening international confidence with the US, the European Union and Middle East.

He also commended the government for rolling out structural reforms, including targeted subsidies—measures that previous administrations had failed to implement.

Malay rights

Meanwhile, Syaza Shukri of International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM) expects the opposition to stay focused on Malay rights.

“They will say the government still doesn’t protect Malay rights, as seen in the Urban Renewal Act issue and the redevelopment of Kampung Sungai Baru,” she said.

However, James Chin of the University of Tasmania argued the government’s most urgent priority is the economy. “No matter what Anwar does, he is not going to win the green vote,” he said, a reference to the supporters of PAS.

“He might as well focus on the economy because if Malaysians are richer, it will help him reach out to the green voters. If the economy is good, they may abandon PAS,” he said.