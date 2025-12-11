Tok Mat’s criticism could strain PH-BN ties ahead of GE16, analysts warn

Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional formed the state government in Negeri Sembilan after winning 17 and 14 seats respectively in the 2023 state election. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Analysts have warned that Mohamad Hasan’s disappointment about the distribution of political positions in Negeri Sembilan could weaken cooperation between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) ahead of the 16th general election.

Awang Azman Awang Pawi of Universiti Malaya said Mohamad’s view could be seen as the official stance of BN and Umno, and could therefore affect cooperation with PH at the grassroots level.

Mohamad, also known as Tok Mat, is the Umno deputy president and Negeri Sembilan BN chairman.

Awang Azman said that tensions in Negeri Sembilan could also spread to other states, including Johor – which is governed by BN – unless PH and BN work together to reach a fairer and more mature power-sharing mechanism.

“Senior leaders speaking openly about such matters could indicate serious internal issues… and could be the height of disunity in the context of power sharing (in Negeri Sembilan),” said Awang Azman.

“It signals that grassroots members want a fair distribution of positions, and it also shows that unity (in the state government) should be strengthened.”

Ariff Aizuddin Azlan of Universiti Teknologi Mara also said that failure to reach a more equitable distribution of political positions in Negeri Sembilan could erode the BN-PH relationship.

PH and BN formed the state government in Negeri Sembilan, led by Negeri Sembilan PH chief Aminuddin Harun, after winning 17 and 14 seats respectively in the 2023 state election.

On Tuesday, Mohamad, who is also the Rantau assemblyman, expressed disappointment with the allocation of political positions in Negeri Sembilan, claiming it was not in line with the spirit of cooperation practised at the federal level.

The former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar told the state assembly that it was crucial for parties in the state government to respect one another, and that misgivings among coalition partners could have a negative effect at the grassroots level.

Mohamad said the distribution of positions should be made fairly and proportionately as practised in the unity government’s Cabinet, where he holds the post of foreign minister.

Aminuddin said he would address the matter during today’s state assembly sitting.