Federal leadership approved PH senator appointments, says Negeri Sembilan MB

Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Aminuddin Harun (left) responded to remarks by state BN chairman Mohamad Hasan who had emphasised that the distribution of positions should be made fairly and proportionally.

PETALING JAYA : The appointment of two Negeri Sembilan senators from Pakatan Harapan (PH) was made by the top leadership of the federal unity government, says menteri besar Aminuddin Harun.

Aminuddin said his administration always referred to the party leadership when making certain decisions, according to Sinar Harian.

“Actually, the decision (for the appointment of the senators) was not made by me or senior exco member Jalaluddin Alias, but by the party leadership.

“Any major decision like this is always referred to the party president. So, for me, it is a decision that has been made and approved,” he said.

He was responding to issues regarding the distribution of political positions between Barisan Nasional (BN) and PH in the state, which were alleged to be inconsistent with the spirit of cooperation practised at the federal level.

Negeri Sembilan BN chairman Mohamad Hasan expressed disappointment over the issue during a debate in the state assembly, emphasising that the distribution of positions should be made fairly and proportionally as practised in the unity government’s Cabinet.

The former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar said it was crucial for parties in the state government to respect one another, and that misgivings among coalition partners could have a negative effect at the grassroots level.

Mohamad, better known as Tok Mat, also expressed disappointment that promises at the federal level to manage the country together were not implemented in the state.

BN currently occupies 14 of the 36 state seats in the state assembly while PH has 17 and PN has five. PH assemblymen occupy seven out of 11 seats on the executive council, including one held by Aminuddin, while BN holds four.