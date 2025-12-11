Bung’s son rules out contesting Lamag by-election

Bung Moktar Radin’s son, Naim Kurniawan Moktar, said candidate selection was ultimately the party’s decision. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Naim Kurniawan Moktar, son of the late Bung Moktar Radin, has ruled out contesting the Lamag state by-election, despite suggestions that he should be Barisan Nasional’s candidate.

Naim expressed gratitude to Lamag residents for embracing his father as their representative and also to those who wanted him to contest, but said candidate selection was ultimately the party’s decision.

“As a loyal member, I fully respect whatever decision is made. Honestly, personally, I do not intend to contest here.

“Lamag should be returned to a native of Lamag to continue its struggle,” he said in a Facebook post.

Naim, who is Umno Youth treasurer, had been considered a potential candidate for BN in his father’s seats – the Kinabatangan parliamentary constituency and the Lamag state seat.

Bung had been Kinabatangan MP for six terms and was just elected to a second term as Lamag assemblyman in the Sabah election last month.

Naim outlined several non-negotiable criteria for BN candidates – the candidate must be a native of Lamag, born, raised, and residing in the constituency as well as under 50 years old to ensure the energy and ability to shoulder responsibilities effectively.

He also said the candidate should possess sufficient education to lead the community and demonstrate loyalty and commitment to the party’s cause, as his father had done.

“I welcome anyone who meets these criteria to step forward and join the fight together,” he said.

“Lamag now needs a leader who is courageous, close to the people, and willing to fight for religion, race, and country. Without doubt, without fear!”