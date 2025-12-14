Continuous heavy rain warning until Thursday for several states

Members of the public have been asked to brace for heavy rain over the next few days and follow weather forecasts. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of continuous heavy rain expected to affect several states until Thursday.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia director-general Hisham Anip said severe continuous rainfall was forecast across Kelantan and Terengganu, Bernama reported.

The same warning has been issued for parts of Pahang (namely Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin) and Johor (Mersing and Kota Tinggi).

At the same time, a continuous rain warning at the alert level has been issued for Perak (Hulu Perak and Kuala Kangsar), Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Jerantut, Temerloh, Maran and Bera) and Johor (Segamat, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai and Johor Bahru).

Hisham said an alert-level continuous rain warning is also expected to remain in effect until Tuesday for several areas in Sarawak, including Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah.

Two days ago, MetMalaysia had said a monsoon surge was expected to develop between Dec 14 and Dec 18, potentially bringing continuous heavy rain to parts of the peninsula and western Sarawak. It could also trigger strong winds and rough seas over South China Sea.

More information is available through the myCuaca app, MetMalaysia’s official social media platforms, or MetMalaysia’s hotline at 1-300-22-1638.