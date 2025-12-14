Education ministry abolishes training management system

Education minister Fadhlina Sidek said the system had often been a topic of concern among teachers as they felt that it was affecting their ability to focus on their core teaching responsibilities.

PETALING JAYA : The education ministry has decided to abolish its training management system (SPLKPM) as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce teachers’ workload.

SPLKPM serves as the official digital platform for teachers and education personnel to manage, record, and monitor all their continuing professional development (CPD) or in-service training (LDP) activities online.

This includes registering for courses, recording training hours, obtaining digital certificates, and accessing e-learning modules.

In a Bernama report, education minister Fadhlina Sidek said the decision to abolish the system followed the ministry’s assessment of teachers’ workload and feedback from educators.

Fadhlina, who was speaking to reporters after an event in Bukit Mertajam, Penang today, said SPLKPM had often been a topic of concern among teachers as they felt that the system’s requirements were affecting their ability to focus on their core teaching responsibilities.

She said the move to abolish the system is so that teachers can fully concentrate on teaching in classrooms, especially in preparation for the implementation of the new curriculum and education development plan scheduled for next year.

Fadhlina emphasised that her ministry will continue to explore initiatives to consistently reduce teachers’ workload in order to enhance the quality of national education.