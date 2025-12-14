Fahmi extends condolences to family of Astro Awani visual editor killed in crash

Astro Awani visual editor Kusairi Ishak played an important role in producing Astro Awani’s news videos and social media content. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil has extended his condolences to the family and friends of Astro Awani visual editor Kusairi Ishak, who died in a road accident last night.

In a Facebook post, Fahmi expressed his deep sadness upon receiving the news, Bernama reported.

Kusairi, 52, was reported to have died after he lost control of his big bike which then hit a barrier near the Sungai Buloh overpass restaurant on the North-South Expressway near here around 10pm yesterday.

Kusairi, a father of two, was said to be riding a Ducati motorcycle from Tapah, Perak, to his home in Bangsar at the time.

Kusairi played an important role in producing Astro Awani’s news videos and social media content.