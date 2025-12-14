PKR Youth urges Muhyiddin to lodge report over Dr M’s stolen party funds claim

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad purportedly accused Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin of stealing Bersatu’s funds and stashing it in his home.

PETALING JAYA : PKR Youth chief Kamil Munim has called for Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin to lodge a police report after former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad claimed he had stolen party funds.

Mahathir purportedly accused Muhyiddin of stealing Bersatu’s funds and stashing it in his home, a claim which former prime minister Muhyiddin yesterday denied.

However, Muhyiddin said he has no intention of taking legal action against Mahathir as he respects the veteran politician and supports his efforts to foster Malay unity.

“This is a very serious accusation, involving the crime of criminal breach of trust under Section 405 of the Penal Code,” Kamil said in a post on X.

“If Mahathir is lying, then he has committed the criminal offence of defamation under Section 499 of the Penal Code.

“Muhyiddin must file a police report to clear his name,” said Kamil, who is a political secretary to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in his capacity as the finance minister.

Yesterday, Johor Bersatu Youth claimed a video clip recorded during their recent meeting with Mahathir was “misleading” as it had been edited for the political benefit of certain individuals.

Muhyiddin had also insisted that all contributions to Bersatu are deposited into official party accounts managed transparently by the party’s treasurer-general.