Blackouts in parts of Klang Valley

PETALING JAYA : Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has reported electricity supply disruptions in parts of Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

In a Facebook post, TNB said its technical team was on site to rectify the issue.

“We greatly appreciate your patience and regret the inconvenience caused,” it added.

The utility company also advised users against handling electrical appliances during the disruption, saying supply could return at any time.

According to netizens, the areas affected include Kelana Jaya, Kayu Ara, Ara Damansara and SS2 in Petaling Jaya.

Some report that the power is back on in areas like Bandar Utama and Tropicana.