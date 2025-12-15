Crackdown on overloaded commercial vehicles has worked, says group

JPJ’s operation against overloaded commercial vehicles, which began in October, is slated to run until Dec 31. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The crackdown on overloaded commercial vehicles has seen positive results, including improved transport efficiency, says the Malaysia Trucking Federation.

The federation said many of its members had reported positive operational outcomes over the past eight weeks, such as smoother vehicle turnaround and scheduling, and better cargo planning within legal load limits.

It said its observation during the time also saw no general increase in transport rates, and pricing remained unchanged for cargo types that had consistently complied with legal weight limits.

“Only sectors that previously relied on overloading are affected. In such cases, the price per trip remains the same, while the cost per tonne now accurately reflects lawful and compliant transport rates,” it said in a statement today.

The federation also said there is no shortage of transport capacity in the market, with vehicle supply remaining sufficient to meet demand.

“We acknowledge that during the first two weeks of enforcement, the industry experienced a period of adjustment and adaptation.

“However, as operators, shippers and customers became familiar with the requirements, overall operations have since stabilised,” it said.

Launched on Oct 14, the road transport department’s (JPJ) operation against overloaded commercial vehicles is slated to run until Dec 31.

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook said the operation marked a firm enforcement move to curb complacency and non-compliance among commercial vehicle operators and drivers who overload their vehicles and flout road transport laws.

The federation’s remarks come in response to critics of the crackdown, including a Johor DAP assemblyman who said it has impacted oil millers, whose operating costs have risen by at least 20%.

Jementah representative Ng Kor Sim said the same applied to other sectors, including construction, where stricter load limits had translated into higher transport and operational expenses.

However, Loke has said his ministry will not negotiate with any construction industry group or company dissatisfied with the regulations, calling them necessary to ensure road users’ safety.