Selangor MB confirms Batu Caves redevelopment project, relocation talks to follow

Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari said the state government will consider providing temporary rental assistance for residents who may need to relocate.

GOMBAK : Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari today announced that a redevelopment project affecting an Indian settlement in Batu Caves would proceed, with further discussions on planning, construction and the relocation of residents to be held.

Amirudin said the project, which involves the construction of a road, is expected to begin after Thaipusam next year. He said further discussions would continue in the coming month to address outstanding issues.

“We will try to resolve these technical issues in the coming month,” he told a press conference outside the Gombak land and district office here.

Amirudin said the redevelopment would bring long-awaited improvements for the settlement, including new infrastructure and proper housing for its residents.

He also said the state government would consider providing temporary rental assistance for residents who might need to relocate.

Lawyer P Waytha Moorthy, representing the residents, said the menteri besar had been “misinformed” about the status of some houses reportedly built on reserved land.

He reiterated that several residents had obtained consent from the land office to build on their respective plots, and proposed realigning the road to avoid affecting lawfully built homes.

Waytha also raised concerns over a 60-year-old temple located in the affected area, saying efforts were being made to identify alternative land in the area for relocation.

Both sides agreed to continue discussions, with the lawyers saying all parties were committed to finding a “win-win” solution.

The settlement, located near the junction between Jalan Bunga Raya 2 and Jalan Tepi Sungai, is said to have been established by colonial authorities before Malaya’s independence to house Tamil labourers.

Last month, a group of residents from the settlement submitted a memorandum to the Selangor palace seeking royal protection from imminent eviction.

Malaysia Tamilar Munnetra Kalagam president VK Sri Ramesh said the Gombak land and district office had issued eviction notices to the residents under the National Land Code for unlawfully occupying government land.

He claimed the authorities would demolish their houses on Nov 25, with 44 homes expected to be affected, despite various residency permits and recognitions granted over the decades.