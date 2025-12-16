FAM denies claims of mass resignations, exco dissolution

FAM acting president Yusoff Mahadi said the association remains committed to operating transparently, professionally and with integrity. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has denied allegations of mass resignations or the dissolution of the national football body’s executive committee.

FAM acting president Yusoff Mahadi described such allegations as untrue and baseless, stressing that the appointment and election of all of FAM’s exco members were made through legal and constitutional channels, Bernama reported.

“FAM stresses that the existing leadership structure continues to carry out the responsibilities and trust given with full commitment to ensure the continuity of governance and development of national football,” he said in a statement.

Yusoff said FAM remains committed to continuing to operate transparently, professionally and with integrity, in the interest of Malaysian football.

Earlier today, Harian Metro reported speculation that committee members had been asked to step down following a meeting believed to have been held in Kelana Jaya yesterday.

The daily quoted a source as saying that the meeting discussed the findings of an independent committee set up to probe documentation issues involving seven mixed-heritage players from the Harimau Malaya squad.

The source said the full findings of the investigation had already been submitted to FAM, and that a press conference would be held to present the results.

The source also revealed that during yesterday’s meeting, there was a proposal for the Exco members to resign, although some did not agree.

On Sunday, Yusoff had said the full investigation report by the independent committee was expected to be known by the end of this month.