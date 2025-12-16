No more heavy vehicles on iconic Terengganu bridge from Jan 1

The Kuala Terengganu drawbridge was the first ‘tower drawbridge’ in Southeast Asia. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Heavy vehicles will be barred from using Kuala Terengganu’s iconic drawbridge from Jan 1, with only vehicles under 3.5m tall allowed on the structure.

Ti Properties Sdn Bhd CEO Awasi Mohamad said a height restriction barrier would be installed to bar heavy vehicles weighing five tonnes or more such as lorries, trailers and tour buses, Berita Harian reported.

He said this was to ensure the safety of other road users.

“This step is also important to lower the risk of structural damage due to overloaded vehicles, which would affect the safety and lifespan of the bridge – a key infrastructure and landmark in Terengganu,” he said.

Awasi said the company would put up sufficient signboards about the height and weight limit along the main roads heading towards the bridge.

Notices will also be displayed on LED screens at the bridge to remind road users about the new rule.

Heavy vehicles can instead use the Sultan Mahmud and Manir bridges which connect the Kuala Nerus area to Kuala Terengganu city centre.

TI Properties is a fully-owned subsidiary of the Terengganu government’s investment arm and operates the drawbridge, which was the first “tower drawbridge” in Southeast Asia.