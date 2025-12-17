Handle sentiments on Hannah, Adam Adli’s appointments wisely, says Asyraf

Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the online sentiments against the ministerial appointments of Hannah Yeoh and Adam Adli should not be taken lightly.

PETALING JAYA : Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki today cautioned that sentiments against the appointments of Hannah Yeoh and Adam Adli as federal territories minister and deputy higher education minister respectively need to be handled wisely.

He said questions had been posed online about why a Chinese MP from DAP was chosen to head the federal territories portfolio, along with her new deputy minister Lo Su Fui from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah.

Asyraf said there were concerns about the fate of Bumiputera urbanites and the possible introduction of local council elections in Kuala Lumpur, for which DAP advocates.

He also noted questions about whether PKR’s Adam would be able to implement the waiver of National Higher Education Fund Corporation loans, which he had demanded as an activist.

“These are just some of the strong sentiments widely shared on social media since yesterday’s (Cabinet reshuffle) announcement. They should not be taken lightly,” he said in a Facebook post.

Asyraf also highlighted questions about Marhamah Rosli’s appointment as deputy religious affairs minister, given the controversy surrounding her involvement in the “Justice for Zara” movement as well as several other allegations.

Yeoh and Adam were in the youth and sports ministry as minister and deputy minister before moving to other ministries in the reshuffle announced yesterday by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Yeoh’s appointment as federal territories minister was received positively by Kuala Lumpur residents’ groups, who cited her exemplary track record as Segambut MP and familiarity with key development issues.