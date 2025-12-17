Kuantan, Pekan, Rompin to see very heavy rain until tomorrow

Jerantut, Maran and Bera in Pahang will see heavy rain until tomorrow too, alongside Dungun and Kemaman in Terengganu as well as large parts of Johor. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Parts of Pahang will experience dangerous levels of very heavy continuous rain from today until tomorrow, says the meteorological department (MetMalaysia).

In a statement, MetMalaysia said this weather forecast involved Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin.

Other parts of Pahang (Jerantut, Maran and Bera) will see heavy rain until tomorrow too, alongside Dungun and Kemaman in Terengganu as well as large parts of Johor (Segamat, Kluang, Mersing and Kota Tinggi).

The department also warned of continuous rain in the rest of Pahang, Terengganu and Johor, as well as the whole of Kelantan, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka.