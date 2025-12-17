Why skip Amanah for deputy religious minister’s post, asks leader

Amanah youth leader Ahmad Azri Abdullah said party leaders who could have taken on the deputy religious affairs minister’s post include deputy president Mujahid Yusof Rawa, Pulai MP Suhaizan Kaiat and Amanah Youth chief Hasbie Muda.

PETALING JAYA : An Amanah Youth leader has questioned the appointment of Marhamah Rosli as deputy religious affairs minister in the latest Cabinet reshuffle instead of a senior leader from his party.

Amanah Youth executive council member Ahmad Azri Abdullah said the selection of Marhamah to replace Zulkifli Hassan, who was promoted to religious affairs minister, was a slap in the face for Amanah.

“Surely it can’t be that not one Amanah member is qualified to be made deputy religious affairs minister?

“(Amanah deputy president and former religious affairs minister) Mujahid Yusof Rawa, (Pulai MP) Suhaizan Kaiat and (Amanah Youth chief) Hasbie Muda could have been chosen,” he said in a post on X.

Amanah secretary-general Faiz Fadzil yesterday said that the retention of four party leaders in the line-up of ministers and deputies showed that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was happy with their performance.

Faiz also maintained that the line-up was ultimately the prime minister’s prerogative.

Amanah currently has two ministers: party president Mohamad Sabu (agriculture and food security) and vice-president Dzulkefly Ahmad (health).

Fellow Amanah vice-president Adly Zahari is deputy defence minister while Wanita Amanah chief Aiman Athirah Sabu is deputy housing and local government minister.