Leading Miti a big responsibility amid global economic challenges, says Johari

Titiwangsa MP Johari Ghani is set to helm the investment, trade and industry ministry after a Cabinet reshuffle announced by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today.

PETALING JAYA : Titiwangsa MP Johari Ghani has described his appointment as the investment, trade and industry minister as a significant responsibility amid an increasingly challenging global economic environment.

In a Bernama report, Johari said his ministry plays a crucial role in ensuring the nation’s economic competitiveness, especially as the global economy is being shaped by numerous geopolitical uncertainties, shifts in the trade landscape, and rapid technological developments.

He expressed confidence that the nation’s trade and industrial policies would continue to deliver tangible benefits to the public while strengthening investor confidence.

“I would like to express my appreciation and gratitude to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for the trust and confidence placed in me to shoulder the responsibility as investment, trade and industry minister,” he said in a statement.

Johari is set to helm the investment, trade and industry ministry after a Cabinet reshuffle announced by Anwar today, moving from his former position as plantation and commodities minister.

Meanwhile, Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin was appointed as deputy investment, trade and industry minister.

The investment, trade and industry minister’s post had been vacant following the end of Tengku Zafrul Aziz’s term as a senator earlier this month.