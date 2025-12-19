Ex-Treasury sec-gen to head Energy Commission

Asri Hamidon was appointed as Treasury secretary-general on May 1, 2020 and replaced in 2023 following the change in government. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Former Treasury secretary-general Asri Hamidon has been appointed as the new chairman of the Energy Commission, effective Jan 1, 2026.

In a statement, the energy transition and water transformation ministry said Asri’s tenure would last for a year.

Asri was appointed as Treasury secretary-general on May 1, 2020. He was replaced in 2023 following the change in government.

Asri, 59, holds a master’s degree in economics from Hiroshima University, Japan, and another from Universiti Malaya.

He has served 31 years in the public sector, starting as an assistant director at the Economic Planning Unit in the Prime Minister’s Department.

The ministry also expressed its gratitude to outgoing chairman Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar for his contributions during his time in office.